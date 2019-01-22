42nd Manitoba Ag Days Underway

Brandon's Keystone Centre opened its doors this morning at 9am for the 42nd annual Manitoba Ag Days.

Before the doors officially opened, many people showed up to the Canad Inns Roadhouse early for the Kickoff Breakfast in support of Manitoba Farm, Rural & Northern Support Services.

This year's show features over 550 exhibitors and over 60 speakers. There are 14 entries in the Inventor's Showcase, in addition to 19 new products and 13 farm safety features.

Premier Brian Pallister will be at the show Tuesday afternoon, along with Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler.

The show runs Tuesday through Thursday and as always, admission and parking are free. Doors are open from 9am until 5pm.

Manitoba Ag Days is Canada's largest indoor farm show.

Kickoff Breakfast at Canad Inns Roadhouse