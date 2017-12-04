A&W Supports Beef Research

On Friday A&W announced a $5 million investment in the Canadian beef industry with a donation to the University of Saskatchewan’s new Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence.

The facility being built at Clavet centralizes research and training within the province and will foster innovative research, training and outreach to meet the needs of both livestock producers and consumers in Canada, while also helping to produce food for a growing world population sustainably.



A&W’s donation will be used to fund the construction of the Livestock and Food Building at the site ($3 million), create a community outreach and engagement program, and establish a visiting fellowship in One Health research.

In making the announcement Jefferson Mooney, chairman emeritus said.

"A&W is deeply committed to the Canadian beef and forage industry," he said. "This is an investment in the future of Canadian food and best practices to make that food."

The new Livestock and Food Building is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2018 and will be the heart of livestock operations at the LFCE and a major location for research and teaching activities.