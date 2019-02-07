African Swine Fever Continues To Spread

Details
Category: Ag News

Those in attendance at the Manitoba Swine Seminar this week got an update on African Swine Fever.

Dr. Egan Brockhoff with Prairie Swine Health Services says the disease has spread throughout China and eastern Europe with four countries reporting the presence of the virus at their airports including Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea.

He notes the disease is slow moving and is largely being spread by people through uncooked meat, dirty transports, and improper feed ingredients.

Dr. Brockhoff has this advice for producers.

"Have a conversation with your feed ingredient supplier. Really understand where you're getting your ingredients from and what the risk is. Talk to your veterinarian about time and temperature holds on all feed ingredients. Make sure no one working in your pig barns are bringing pork products in to the barn."

Dr. Brockhoff, who serves as a vet counselor for the Canadian Pork Council, says the organization has been working closely with the Government of Canada and the provinces to talk about what measures can be taken to keep the disease out of the country.

He notes there are conflicting numbers on how many animals around the world have been affected, but the number is likely in the millions.

