Bill C-49 Stalled In Senate

The ag sector has been calling for quick passage of Bill C-49, the federal government’s Transportation Modernization Act.

The bill was introduced back in May, and passed third reading in the House of Commons at the end of October, then moved to the Senate where it has been stalled at second reading.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau appeared before the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday urging them to move the bill to Royal Assent before the holiday break.

Bill C-49 covers a lot of ground, but when it comes to grain transportation, the proposed legislation, among other things, would give shippers the right to charge railways for poor service, as well as increasing the powers of the Canadian Transportation Agency.

The ag sector was hoping to see the legislation passed before the end of the year, however both the House of Commons and Senate are set to begin their winter break on Friday.