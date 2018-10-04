Details
Category: Ag News

Canadian pork producers were pleased to learn that Canada, the United States and Mexico agreed on a renewed trade agreement USMCA) after difficult negotiations. This comes as Canadian pork producers are grappling with very low prices being made worse by the uncertainty in global pork markets.

The Canadian Pork Council says the trade relationship between Canada and its American and Mexican neighbours is an important one. It notes an integrated North American market is not only economically advantageous, but it also serves to encourage producers to work together to address issues of common concern such as animal health.

“We look forward to a stabilized pork market that will allow pork producers in Canada, the United States and Mexico to support one another in producing high quality pork and contributing to growing the economy in their respective countries," said Manitoba's Rick Bergmann, who serves as Canadian Pork Council Chair.

The CPC was also pleased to learn that the agreement will not include any new tariffs and that it contains dispute resolution mechanisms.

More Ag News

Canadian Pork Council Hopes USMCA Brings Stabiltiy To Markets

Canadian pork producers were pleased to learn that Canada, the United States and Mexico agreed on a renewed trade agreement USMCA) after difficult negotiations. This comes as Canadian pork producers…

Flax Harvest Stalled

Manitoba's flax harvest is about 40 per cent complete, which is a bit behind schedule for this time of year. Provincial Oilseed Specialist Dane Froese says most of the remaining crop is north of the…

Roquette Resumes Construction Near Portage

If you've been wondering what's going on with the Roquette's pea processing facility construction site in the RM Portage la Prairie, it's starting to bustle again after about a year's delay. Jim…

New Trade Agreement Requires Changes To Canada's Grain Act

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association sees the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement as a good step forward for Canada. One change impacting the wheat sector is that any registered wheat…

CCA Pleased With USMCA

Canada’s dairy Industry may not be pleased with the new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), but the beef sector is. John Masswohl is the Director of Government and International Relations with the…

Sunflower Harvest Underway

Manitoba's sunflower harvest has begun. Anastasia Kubinec is the manager of crop industry development with Manitoba Agriculture. "Really it's just been in the past three days where producers have…

FCC Offering Financial Support To Hog Producers

Farm Credit Canada is offering support for hog-producing customers facing financial hardship as a result of international trade disputes. Hog prices in Canada have declined by 30 per cent over the…

Province Updates Fuel Storage Regulations

The Manitoba government is making changes to a regulation governing the storage of fuel. Fuel distributors will now be able to have seasonal fuel supplies ready for distribution to customers in time…

Chicken, Egg Producers Concerned With New Free Trade Deal

Canadian egg farmers are concerned with the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), as additional access has been granted to the Canadian egg market. “The outcome of the negotiations will…

Supply Management Will Suffer Under USMCA Says CFA President

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) is weighing in on the new United States - Mexico - Canada Agreement (USMCA), which will replace NAFTA. "I think the first thing is disappointment on the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login