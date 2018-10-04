Canadian Pork Council Hopes USMCA Brings Stabiltiy To Markets

Canadian pork producers were pleased to learn that Canada, the United States and Mexico agreed on a renewed trade agreement USMCA) after difficult negotiations. This comes as Canadian pork producers are grappling with very low prices being made worse by the uncertainty in global pork markets.

The Canadian Pork Council says the trade relationship between Canada and its American and Mexican neighbours is an important one. It notes an integrated North American market is not only economically advantageous, but it also serves to encourage producers to work together to address issues of common concern such as animal health.

“We look forward to a stabilized pork market that will allow pork producers in Canada, the United States and Mexico to support one another in producing high quality pork and contributing to growing the economy in their respective countries," said Manitoba's Rick Bergmann, who serves as Canadian Pork Council Chair.

The CPC was also pleased to learn that the agreement will not include any new tariffs and that it contains dispute resolution mechanisms.