Canola Harvest Wrapping Up For Many Farmers

Many farmers in Manitoba have wrapped up canola harvest for the year.

Angela Brackenreed, agronomist with the Canola Council of Canada, said yield results varied.

"When a lot of the province was almost in drought-like conditions, every variation in rainfall or every extra little bit of rain that areas got made a big difference in yield it seems. Heard anything from 30 to 55/60 [bushels per acre]."

Brackenreed says most of the south central region is complete with the southwest corner a bit further behind.

She notes there is still a lot of canola to be harvested in the northwest region, which was also impacted by frost earlier in the week.