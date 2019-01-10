CFIA Says Bovine TB Case In BC Is New Strain

Details
Canada's chief veterinarian says that a reported case of bovine tuberculosis found in British Columbia is a distinct strain never before found in wildlife or domestic livestock in Canada.

During a media briefing Wednesday, Jaspinder Komal noted that three more animals from the same farm have also tested positive for bovine TB.

The first case was confirmed in early November in a mature beef cow that was slaughtered in October.

The CFIA says the affected animals never entered the food chain, adding most of the animals in the herd have been tested.

Bovine TB can be passed from animals to humans, usually through consuming unpasteurized dairy products. The affected animal is a beef cow.

Canada was considered free of bovine TB and the CFIA said this week the status remains the same.

