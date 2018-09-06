Corn Silage Harvest Underway

Manitoba Corn Growers Agronomist Morgan Cott says corn silage harvest got underway in some parts of the province this week.

She notes the timing is on par with other years.

Cott says producers should be cautious about possible high nitrate levels that could be present in the corn silage due to this year's dry conditions. Nitrates and the gas it produces can be toxic to both livestock and people.

The grain corn harvest is expected to get underway in some parts of the province in the next couple of weeks.

"I think we're going to see guys harvesting well into September," commented Cott. "A change of pace, not in the first couple weeks of October but probably in the last week or so of September or possibly even sooner than that."