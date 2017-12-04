Crop Hail Claims Down In 2017, Manitoba Hardest Hit

The Canadian Crop Hail Association (CCHA) has released its final hail report for the year.

2017 recorded one of the lightest hail claim years since 2009 with just over 8,600 claims in western Canada producing insurance payouts of $96 million.

Producer premiums totaled just over $286 million for an industry loss ratio of 33.8%.

A lack of moisture across much of the western Prairies meant little in the way of convective storm activity resulting in hail losses.

The report shows the hardest hit area was Manitoba with a loss ratio of 45.9 % which is well below the 2016 record which had a loss ratio of 158.9%.