Crop Production Expected To Fall In 2018: Stats Can Report

Statistics Canada is expecting this year's dry conditions to have an impact on crop yields.

Data from the July Farm Survey show that farmers in Canada anticipate decreased production of canola, wheat, soybeans, corn for grain, and oats. Barley was the only crop expected to increase.

Wheat production is expected to drop a million tonnes down to 29 million. Farmers in Manitoba expect an 8.0% decrease in total production to 4.0 million tonnes.

Canola is estimated to fall from 21.3 million to 19.2 this year. In Manitoba, production is anticipated to decline 7.9% from 2017 to 2.9 million tonnes.

Canadian farmers expect a total production of 7.0 million tonnes of soybeans this year, that's down 9.2 per cent from 2017. Harvested area of soybeans in Manitoba is projected to decrease 18.0% to 1.9 million acres, the first decline in harvested soybean area in the province since 2007. Yield is expected to fall from 36.1 bushels per acre in 2017 to 34.7 bushels per acre in 2018. The anticipated decrease in both harvested area and yield is expected to result in a 21.1% decline in production, from 2.2 million tonnes in 2017 to 1.8 million tonnes in 2018.

