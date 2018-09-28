Edible Bean Harvest Reaches 80 Per Cent Mark

The province's pulse crop specialist says there's still about 20 per cent of the edible bean crop left to harvest.

Dennis Lange talked about some of the yield results.

"I'm hearing lots of beans in that 1,600 to 2,000 pounds [per acre] range in the pintos and maybe some blacks and then every so often you hear one in the mid-2,000 range. It just depends on where you are in the province and how much rain you got. I think overall growers are relatively pleased with the quality and the yields of edibles in general in Manitoba.

Lange says the issue with green seed in soybeans seems to have improved with some of the later varieties. He adds yields also seem to be improving with numbers ranging upwards from the mid-30's compared to the low 20's and 30's from just a few weeks ago. Lange notes overall it was a decent year for beans considering how dry it was in many areas.

Rain over the past week has slowed harvest progress in many regions.