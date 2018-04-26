Farmers Wanted For On-Farm Research Trials

Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers has been conducting its On-Farm Network research trials since 2012.

The program allows farmers to conduct on-farm strip trials on their own land, using their own equipment to answer simple agronomic questions.

On-Farm Specialist Greg Bartley explained how the program benefits those involved.

"The benefit is conducting the research right on their own farm. Some of the small plot research or applied research happens in research stations. Farmers might not be located close to one of those research stations. The biggest benefit is to have a local data set that's close to them and it's relevant. The research results are right on their own farm, they've been involved with the process. They can take those results and apply them directly to their farm."

Bartley notes farmers who participate in the research trials will be provided with a one-page results summary at the conclusion of the trial.

2018 trails include:

- Soybean Rolling Trial

- Soybean Potassium Fertility Trial

- Soybean Inoculant Trial

- Soybean Inoculant Trial - Western Manitoba

- Soybean Seeding Rate Trial

- Dry Bean Foliar Fungicide Trial

- Field Pea Foliar Fungicide Trial

- Other

Those interested in participating can go to the MPSG website for more information.