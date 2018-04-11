Details
Category: Ag News

Federal Conservative Associate Ag Critic John Barlow is seeing first hand the effect Canadian agriculture producers are having across the world.

Barlow is touring the works of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank in Guatemala this week.

Through the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, farmers across Canada contribute portions of their crops to fund global initiatives to end world hunger.

"A lot of the growing agricultural industry here (Guatemala) is using methods and seed from Canadian contributors," Barlow says. "We're going to be touring around some of those areas seeing how they're implementing the knowledge and resources from Canada to try and build their agriculture community here."

There are over 200 Canadian Foodgrains Bank growing projects in Canada.

He says Guatemala is still getting it's political feet underneath it after 20 years of civil war in the 80's and 90's.

"A lot of their agriculture is based on corn, beans, coffee, and sugar, but they need to start growing cash crops that they can help feed their own population here, as well as build more of an export market in commodities."

Guatemala is Canada's largest trade partner in Central America.

Barlow says the Foodgrains Bank not only feeds people, but provides them with the knowledge and skills to develop agricultural parcels to sustainably grow their own crops.

He adds the projects in Guatemala are helping their small farmers improve yields with better seed, technical support, and innovation.

Guatemala is one of the top six countries in the world with the highest rates of malnutrition, Barlow says.

"One of the main goals of the Canada Foodgrains Bank and World Food Program in Guatemala is to address severe malnutrition and stunting among children. The focus is on newborn and child health and nutrition."

Barlow is in Guatemala until Friday.

More Ag News

Federal Ag Critic Barlow Travels Oversees With Canadian Foodgrains Bank

Federal Conservative Associate Ag Critic John Barlow is seeing first hand the effect Canadian agriculture producers are having across the world. Barlow is touring the works of the Canadian Foodgrains…

U.S. Justice Department Approves Bayer-Monsanto Deal

Bayer shares surged Tuesday following a report that the U.S. Justice Department has given its blessing on a deal to acquire Monsanto. Bayer has agreed to sell additional seed and treatment assets to…

Dairy Farmers Of Manitoba Hosts Spring Meetings

Dairy Farmers of Manitoba (DFM) held its fourth and final spring meeting Monday in Winkler. Other stops over the past week included Brandon, Headingley, and Steinbach. The meetings were a chance for…

USDA Releases April WASDE Report

The USDA released its April World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Report on Tuesday. The big change, according to Dan Basse of Ag Resource Company, was the USDA dropping their…

Keep It Clean This Growing Season

More than 85 per cent of Canada’s pulse production is exported to markets all over the world. Manager of Market Access and Trade Policy for Pulse Canada Mac Ross says it's important for farmers to be…

KAP 2018 Spring Advisory Council Meeting Resolutions

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) hosted its 2018 Spring Advisory Council Meeting April 6 in Portage la Prairie. Following is a list of resolutions that were passed at the meeting: 1. Plastic…

Ag Ministers Discuss Rail Transportation In Winnipeg

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler discussed the current rail backlog during a stop in Winnipeg last week. MacAulay said if Bill C-49…

KAP Hosts Spring Advisory Council Meeting In Portage

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) hosted its Spring Advisory Council Meeting Friday at Portage la Prairie's Glesby Centre. The meeting is one of three held throughout the year, in addition to the…

Name Change Coming For Crop Production Services

Nutrien Ltd. has announced that ag retail outlets in North and South America operating under the name Crop Production Services, will change their name to Nutrien Ag Solutions. The name change will…

Manitoba Pork Producers Gather In Winnipeg For AGM

The province's pork industry gathered in Winnipeg Thursday for Manitoba Pork's Annual General Meeting. Chair George Matheson says by the end of 2017, Manitoba produced close to eight million pigs,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





10
Apr
2018
Sisters of the Holy Rock

10 April 2018 - 14 April 2018, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am

Carman Collegiate Community Theatre, Carman, MB, Minot





11
Apr
2018
Winkler Festival of the Arts Vocal Sessions

11 April 2018 2:00 pm

PW Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Winkler





11
Apr
2018
Soap Making Workshop - Dominion City

11 April 2018 - 12 April 2018, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Roseau Valley School, Dominion City





12
Apr
2018
Morden Festival of the Arts - VOCAL/CHORAL

12 April 2018 9:00 am

Morden Mennonite Church, Morden





12
Apr
2018
Get Better Together

12 April 2018 9:30 am

Meadowood Estates, Carman





12
Apr
2018
Winkler Festival of the Arts Choral Sessions

12 April 2018 9:30 am

PW Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Winkler





Login