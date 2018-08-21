Federal Ag Tour Stopping In Manitoba

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay will be making a stop in Manitoba as part of the second leg of his 'Growing Canadian Agriculture Tour' which begins August 24th in B.C.

The first leg wrapped up in mid-July.

Other stops this time around include Quebec, PEI, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

"The 'Growing Canadian Agriculture' Tour is an opportunity for me to see and hear firsthand about the innovative work being done by Canadian producers and food processors across the country," said MacAulay. "I'm looking forward to head out once again to listen to our hardworking farmers, processors and industry leaders on how we can continue growing the sector together. Our Government is committed to making smart investments that will expand market growth, strengthen the middle class and create well-paying middle class jobs."

The tour will highlight strategic federal agricultural investments and programs.