Grower Groups Sign Second MOU

Five of the province's grower organizations have signed a second Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with a renewed and focused commitment to working together.



The groups involved include the Manitoba Corn Growers Association (MCGA), Manitoba Pulse & Soybean Growers Association (MPSG), Manitoba Flax Growers Association (MFGA), National Sunflower Association of Canada (NSAC) and the Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association (MWBGA).

“We heard from some farmers, but we want to hear from more of you,” said NSAC President Mark McDonald. “There were some concerns - which was to be expected - some praise and a lot of questions. We’ve got more work to do, but one thing is clear. We think it’s important to continue this process, developing a powerful and specific mandate for delivering more value to Manitoba’s farmers.”



The steering committee will use the feedback it received from farmers to amend the proposal released in 2017, with the aim of once again hosting regional feedback meetings along the way.



The steering committee will identify and explore opportunities that will benefit the various memberships, such as how working together could increase research and agronomy services for farmers, as well as enhance capacity to leverage grower investment dollars. The group will also entertain other collaborative options, including models that don’t include legal amalgamation.



“We share a common goal to represent the best interests of our members,” reads the new MOU. “Our intention is to develop a future working relationship that is efficient, effective and advantageous to the farmers we represent. Our vision for the duration of this MOU is to further develop a plan for increased collaboration among like-minded grower groups.”



The original MOU was signed in May of 2017.



Four of the five involved groups currently share office space in Carman, Manitoba. While MFGA does not have a physical space in the Carman facility, the association is being administered by MPSG.