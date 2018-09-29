Details
Category: Ag News

Everyone is being encouraged to take the time this week to “change your train of thought” around rail crossings.

No matter how busy anyone is with harvest or anything else, safety around railway crossings must remain top of mind.

Last year alone there were 222 rail-related accidents in Canada.

Disregard for railroad crossing signals and gates and distracted driving were the main causes of those accidents, along with pedestrian trespassing.

Sean Finn, the Executive Vice President of Corporate Services with CN, says it’s a tragedy that could be avoided.

“The number one cause of fatalities and injuries on the network are not operating the railway itself, it’s our interactions between people at crossings and people trespassing on the track. There were 72 fatalities last year in Canada of both types, 72 too many obviously. It is an issue .... and it’s an issue of making sure that all of us realize that railway safety is a shared responsibility.”

He notes that people always underestimate the speed of the train and the fact that it takes 1 ½ miles for that train to actually stop.

“To give you an analogy a, 12,000-foot train hitting a car is equivalent to a car hitting a pop can on the ground. So you can imagine the amount of energy coming at you.”

He notes that train schedules and directions change so people especially at uncontrolled crossings can’t get complacent thinking that there’s never a train here at noon because today there could be.

More Ag News

It's Rail Safety Week

Everyone is being encouraged to take the time this week to “change your train of thought” around rail crossings. No matter how busy anyone is with harvest or anything else, safety around railway…

PED Virus Cases Reach 14 In Manitoba

Manitoba Pork says there has now been 14 confirmed cases of the PED virus in the province this year, after another new case was discovered in southeast Manitoba on September 19th. Of those cases, two…

University Of Manitoba Educator Receives Safety Award

Manitoba's safety awards were handed out at a ceremony Wednesday night in Winnipeg. The 2018 Manitoba Agri-Safety Award went to Thea Green, an educator in the School of Agriculture at the University…

Edible Bean Harvest Reaches 80 Per Cent Mark

The province's pulse crop specialist says there's still about 20 per cent of the edible bean crop left to harvest. Dennis Lange talked about some of the yield results. "I'm hearing lots of beans in…

Grunthal Livestock Auction Mart Under New Ownership

Grunthal Livestock Auction Mart, which was built in the early 1970's, is under new ownership. Manager Harold Unrau is part of the new ownership group and explained some of recent changes that have…

John Deere Aquires Argentina-Based Manufacturer

Deere & Company (John Deere) has completed its acquisition of Argentina-based PLA, after signing an agreement back in July. PLA manufactures sprayers, planters, and specialty products for agriculture…

Calgary Hosts International Beef Alliance

Members of the International Beef Alliance (IBA) met last week (Sep 16-21) in Calgary. The membership of the Alliance accounts for over 60 per cent of the world’s traded beef. The alliance…

MacAulay Concludes Second Cross-Country Tour

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay has wrapped up his second cross-country tour. During the 'Growing Canadian Agriculture' tour, MacAulay met with farmers, processors, and industry…

Harvest Slowly Progressing For Corn And Soybeans

The province's latest crop report says Manitoba's soybean harvest is sitting at about 30 per cent complete, which is up from 20 per cent last week. Cassandra Tkachuk is a Production Specialist with…

Farm Financials In Good Shape: FCC Report

Farm Credit Canada’s (FCC) latest analysis of farm assets and debt indicates that Canadian agriculture continues to show strength and resilience despite higher interest rates, trade uncertainty and…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login