Lack Of Rain Causing Crops To Rush

An agronomist with the Manitoba Corn Growers Association says, for the most part, this year's corn crop is looking good although the lack of rain is starting to become a concern.

Morgan Cott notes the crop is a little bit ahead of normal.

She explained how the dry conditions affect the plant.

"Basically what's happening, is it's speeding up the reproductive progress of the grain...The plants are rushing a little bit more than normal to complete grain filling."

Regarding nutrient uptake, Cott says it's not much of an issue, as most of the nutrients are already in the corn crop.