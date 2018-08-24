MacAulay Announces Support For Canada's Organic Industry

Details
Category: Ag News

On Friday, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay announced a federal investment of up to $8.3 million to the Organic Federation of Canada, under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, AgriScience Clusters.

“Demand for our world-class Canadian organic products continues to grow around the world and our Government is proud to support our organic farmers and food processors so they can meet that demand," said MacAulay. "Today’s significant investment into the science of organic agriculture will help our organic farmers grow more and grow better. And, we are pleased to support the Canadian Organic Standards, which are the backbone of the organic industry.”

This research investment, which includes an additional $4.4 million in contributions from industry, will help the organic sector enhance productivity through better soil health and fertility management, advance crop breeding research, improve pest management, and evaluate the environmental impacts of organic farm practices.

“The Organic Federation of Canada is very pleased with AAFC’s commitment to develop Canadian organic agriculture science and sustainability," said James Robbins, President of the Organic Federation of Canada. "This funding will allow researchers to continue improving the sustainability of agricultural practices, which is at the heart of organic production. The Canadian Organic Sustainability Framework supports the entire organic value-chain and review of the Canadian Organic Standards, which is essential for maintaining our integrity and competitiveness on the world stage. We value the Government of Canada as a partner of choice for the Canadian organic sector.”

MacAulay also announced an additional investment of $292,555 to the Organic Federation of Canada under the federal Canadian Agricultural Adaptation program. The funding will assist industry in streamlining the review process of the Canadian Organic Standards and improve the Canadian organic industry's competitiveness and international market access. This funding builds upon the $250,000 announced by the Minister on January 26, towards the Canadian General Standards Board to complete the 2020 review of the Canadian Organic Standards.

The announcement was part of Minister MacAulay’s 'Growing Canadian Agriculture' tour.

In 2016, 4,289 farms reported organic farming in Canada with the total acreage of organically farmed land at 2,433,602 acres.

The organic acreage in Canada grew by 5% per year between 2006 and 2015.

More Ag News

MacAulay Announces Support For Canada's Organic Industry

On Friday, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay announced a federal investment of up to $8.3 million to the Organic Federation of Canada, under the Canadian Agricultural…

Manitoba Cow-Calf Operation Finds Way To Offset Dry Weather

A purebred cow-calf operation near Brandon may have discovered a way to offset the dry conditions we've been seeing this year. Brian Harper of Circle H Farms says they use high stock density grazing,…

Province To Allow Grazing & Hay Cutting On Crown Lands

The province announced Friday that livestock producers will temporarily be allowed to cut hay and allow animals to graze on Crown land not normally designated for agricultural use due to dry…

Manitoba Beef Producers Preparing Formal Request For Assistance

Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) is putting together a formal request for assistance for Manitoba Agriculture Minster Ralph Eichler. With the lack of rain this year, there is concern about the amount of…

Manitoba Insect & Disease Update - August 22

Manitoba Agriculture's canola disease survey is showing low to high levels of blackleg infection, depending on location, rotation and variety. Sclerotinia and alternaria pod spot infection is lower…

Morden Scientist Researching Protein Content In Western Canadian Soybeans

Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG) has been working with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) in recent years to evaluate early maturing soybeans and whether or not they're suitable for…

Sunflower Growers Planning For Early Harvest

The weather this year has been ideal for sunflower growers in the province. Ben Friesen with Scoular Canada, says sunflowers like dry weather, which also means little or no disease pressure. However,…

Lack Of Rain Causing Crops To Rush

An agronomist with the Manitoba Corn Growers Association says, for the most part, this year's corn crop is looking good although the lack of rain is starting to become a concern. Morgan Cott notes…

MBFI Holds Grand Opening For New Learning Centre

Manitoba Beef and Forage Initiatives (MBFI) officially opened its new Learning Centre at its 640-acre Brookdale Farm north of Brandon on Tuesday. MBFI is a partnership between Manitoba Agriculture,…

Manitoban Among 4-H Scholarship Winners

Heidi Doelger of Beausejour was the sole Manitoban selected to receive a 2018 TD 4-H Agriculture Scholarship. Twelve 4-H members were selected from across Canada, each receiving $2,500 to pursue…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login