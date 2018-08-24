MacAulay Announces Support For Canada's Organic Industry

On Friday, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay announced a federal investment of up to $8.3 million to the Organic Federation of Canada, under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, AgriScience Clusters.

“Demand for our world-class Canadian organic products continues to grow around the world and our Government is proud to support our organic farmers and food processors so they can meet that demand," said MacAulay. "Today’s significant investment into the science of organic agriculture will help our organic farmers grow more and grow better. And, we are pleased to support the Canadian Organic Standards, which are the backbone of the organic industry.”

This research investment, which includes an additional $4.4 million in contributions from industry, will help the organic sector enhance productivity through better soil health and fertility management, advance crop breeding research, improve pest management, and evaluate the environmental impacts of organic farm practices.

“The Organic Federation of Canada is very pleased with AAFC’s commitment to develop Canadian organic agriculture science and sustainability," said James Robbins, President of the Organic Federation of Canada. "This funding will allow researchers to continue improving the sustainability of agricultural practices, which is at the heart of organic production. The Canadian Organic Sustainability Framework supports the entire organic value-chain and review of the Canadian Organic Standards, which is essential for maintaining our integrity and competitiveness on the world stage. We value the Government of Canada as a partner of choice for the Canadian organic sector.”

MacAulay also announced an additional investment of $292,555 to the Organic Federation of Canada under the federal Canadian Agricultural Adaptation program. The funding will assist industry in streamlining the review process of the Canadian Organic Standards and improve the Canadian organic industry's competitiveness and international market access. This funding builds upon the $250,000 announced by the Minister on January 26, towards the Canadian General Standards Board to complete the 2020 review of the Canadian Organic Standards.

The announcement was part of Minister MacAulay’s 'Growing Canadian Agriculture' tour.

In 2016, 4,289 farms reported organic farming in Canada with the total acreage of organically farmed land at 2,433,602 acres.

The organic acreage in Canada grew by 5% per year between 2006 and 2015.