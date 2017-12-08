MacAulay Concludes Visit To Mexico City

Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay has concluded a two-day visit to Mexico City.

“Canada and Mexico’s strong, integrated markets provide an excellent trade environment for our quality agricultural products while supporting the growth of middle-class jobs in both countries," said MacAulay. "Our bilateral trade has increased substantially over the years and we intend to continue building on our prosperous relationship to help achieve our goal of $75 billion in agricultural exports.”

Canada was recognized as an international Guest of Honour at Alimentaria, an important Mexican food and beverage trade show that attracts over 300 companies from more than two dozen countries. MacAulay toured the trade show with Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto and Mexican Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock, Rural Development, Fisheries and Food, José Calzada.

While in Mexico City, MacAulay held his fifth official meeting with Calzada.

The minister also participated in a roundtable discussion with key Canadian and Mexican industry officials, where they exchanged ideas on increasing bilateral trade opportunities and further strengthening their integrated trade relationship.

They discussed the ongoing negotiations of NAFTA, and the importance of maintaining a strong and integrated North American agricultural supply chain.

Travelling with the minister were members of Canadian industry, including the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association, the Canadian Sheep Federation, Canada Beef and the Canadian Pork Council.