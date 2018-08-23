Manitoba Beef Producers Preparing Formal Request For Assistance

Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) is putting together a formal request for assistance for Manitoba Agriculture Minster Ralph Eichler.

With the lack of rain this year, there is concern about the amount of feed that will be available over the next few months.

MBP General Manager Brian Lemon talked about some of the potential options.

"Certainly a conversation that's probably happening at a lot of kitchen tables, even over the past number of weeks, is how hard they are going to have to cull the herd in order to make sure they've got sufficient feed for the winter. In the past there's been programs offered for tax deferrals to make sure that producers aren't caught basically selling off two crops in one tax year."

Lemon says assistance may also be available to help farmers with feed transport costs, along with water hauling and well digging.

He talked about how the cost of hay is becoming too expensive for some farmers.

"I've heard varying anecdotal stories of basically them doubling over what we typically see. It's going to price itself out of pace with what our producers are going to be able to afford."

Lemon notes many producers have turned crops into silage or green feed to help feed their animals.

The MBP Board of Directors will be meeting next week to further discuss the situation.