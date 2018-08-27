Manitoba Crop Report - August 27

Manitoba Agriculture says farmers are assessing damage from the storm that rolled through the province over the weekend.

There were reports of hail and strong winds in many areas.

Frost was also reported Sunday in the northwest area of the province.

The province's weekly crop report states that harvest has advanced considerably over the past week due to favourable weather conditions.

Low humidity and limited rain has caused premature ripening, with limited pasture regrowth and very dry seed.

Spring cereal, canola, dry bean and early soybean varieties are being harvested.

Cereal yields have been better than expected with high protein and good quality. Desiccation is underway in some potato fields.

Dugout levels are very low in most of the province. Baling of pastures, hayland, ditches, sloughs, greenfeed and harvested cereal straw continues.

Map courtesy Manitoba Agriculture