Details
Category: Ag News

 

Heidi Doelger of Beausejour was the sole Manitoban selected to receive a 2018 TD 4-H Agriculture Scholarship.

Twelve 4-H members were selected from across Canada, each receiving $2,500 to pursue post-secondary studies in the field of agriculture, agricultural science or agricultural business beginning this fall.

“We continue to be inspired by the quality of applications that 4-H'ers are submitting, and thank all who applied,” said Shannon Benner, CEO of 4-H Canada. “Sincere thanks also to TD for recognizing and supporting our mission to nurture responsible, caring and contributing youth leaders who are making an impact in their communities and around the world.

”Scholarship opportunities such as this would not be possible without the ongoing and long-term partnerships with organizations like TD. Together, we are committed to promoting positive youth development and providing youth with tools and guidance to lay the foundation for a life-long love of learning."

More Ag News

Lack Of Rain Causing Crops To Rush

An agronomist with the Manitoba Corn Growers Association says, for the most part, this year's corn crop is looking good although the lack of rain is starting to become a concern. Morgan Cott notes…

MBFI Holds Grand Opening For New Learning Centre

Manitoba Beef and Forage Initiatives (MBFI) officially opened its new Learning Centre at its 640-acre Brookdale Farm north of Brandon on Tuesday. MBFI is a partnership between Manitoba Agriculture,…

Manitoban Among 4-H Scholarship Winners

Heidi Doelger of Beausejour was the sole Manitoban selected to receive a 2018 TD 4-H Agriculture Scholarship. Twelve 4-H members were selected from across Canada, each receiving $2,500 to pursue…

Federal Ag Tour Stopping In Manitoba

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay will be making a stop in Manitoba as part of the second leg of his 'Growing Canadian Agriculture Tour' which begins August 24th in B.C. The first leg…

Market Access A Trending Topic At Canadian Beef Industry Conference

The North American Free Trade Agreement was a hot topic at the Canadian Beef Industry Conference in London, Ontario last week. The Canadian Cattlemen's Association's Director of Government and…

Harvest Continues Across Manitoba, Moisture Stress Becoming Evident

Farmers have been taking advantage of the hot, dry conditions over the past week. Anastasia Kubinec with Manitoba Agriculture says winter cereal and field pea harvest is complete, with spring cereal…

FCC Supports Community Projects

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is giving $1.5 million through its AgriSpirit fund to 84 community groups across Canada to support rural capital projects, including a total of seven in Manitoba. “The FCC…

CP Rail Ready To Move This Year's Crop

CP Rail says it's ready to move this year's crop. The total crop to move is estimated to be 83.4 million metric tonnes, a 5 percent increase over the previous five-year average. "Our agricultural…

Another Report Of Clubroot In Manitoba

A second case of clubroot has been reported in the RM of Lorne this year. Holly Derksen, field crop pathologist with Manitoba Agriculture, believes increased awareness has inspired growers to scout…

Keeping Pigs Comfortable During Transport In Extreme Heat

The extreme heat this summer has brought up the discussion surrounding animal health, particularly when it comes to transport. File photo. Mark Fynn, Manager of Quality Assurance and Animal Care…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login