Mixed Messages In U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is headed to Washington, D.C. to resume trade talks with the Trump administration.

This after a bi-lateral deal was announced Monday between the U.S. and Mexico.

Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) President Ron Bonnett says there were mixed messages coming out of that announcement.

"If you listen to the president, he talks about an incredible deal that's been put together and he also talked about even scrapping NAFTA. But if you listen to the Mexicans, they're talking about Canada coming back into the discussions...What we've been hearing from a number of sources is that Mexico would still like to have a tri-lateral deal."

Bonnett focused on some of the agriculture related issues that will need to be worked out.

"Inspection protocols, smoothing out the borders to ensure that border crossings can move a lot more efficiently, there's the whole issue of the sunset clause that we didn't hear anything in the president's announcement about that as well...So there's a whole series of issues yet that are going to be on the table and supply management would be one of those."

The U.S. is threatening to place tariffs on the auto industry if a favourable deal is not worked out with Canada.