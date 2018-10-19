Monsanto Winnipeg Office Closing

Bayer Canada will be moving the former Monsanto 'legacy' head office located in Winnipeg to Calgary, where Bayer's CropScience Division is headquartered.

The move is said to impact 71 staff at the University of Manitoba’s Smartpark, and it's unknown at this time what will happen to those jobs.

German multinational Bayer purchased U.S.-owned Monsanto two years ago, but the deal wasn't finalized until this summer.

Bayer is also planning to close its Regina office, which will affect 24 people.

The Winnipeg office is expected to close by September 1, 2019.