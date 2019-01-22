New Canada Food Guide Includes Emphasis On Plant Proteins

Details
Category: Ag News

Health Canada released their revised Canada Food Guide on Tuesday, January 22.

The new guide includes three groups; fruits and vegetables, whole grain foods and protein foods.

The new federal document shows a picture of a plate half filled with fruits and veggies, but unlike the previous food guide, there are no specific portion amounts outlined.

"The baseline message about making half of your plate fruits and vegetables would be a very good one," says Director General of the Office of Nutrition Policy and Promotion with Health Canada, Dr. Hasan Hutchinson. "So it's not about portion per se, but perhaps about proportion in terms of what you take onto your plate."

The guide also emphasizes choosing protein foods from plants "more often", and encourages eating a variety of foods each day.

This push towards plant-based proteins concerned sectors like dairy and beef, which have not been excluded in the Food Guide, but no longer have their own food group.

Dr. Hutchinson says they didn't want input from industry on their revisions, and have based the recommendations on scientific evidence.

"We felt very strongly about that because in the last Food Guide, from 2007, there was a fair amount of criticism about the influence of industry, and we think to make sure we keep the confidence of Canadians, health professionals and other stakeholders, it was necessary to stay quite strict on that."

Health Canada says the best available evidence was considered such as scientific reports on food and health from respected authorities including systematic reviews on over 100 food-related topics, as well as over 400 convincing conclusions.

More Ag News

Canadians Eating Moderate Amounts Of Beef

Health Canada released the new Canadian Food Guide this week. It has a new look and moves away from recommended serving portions to eating a variety of healthy foods each day. The new food guide…

Province Announces Consultations For Sustainable Protein Strategy

The Manitoba government announced Tuesday that it will be developing a first-of-its-kind sustainable protein strategy. Speaking at Manitoba Ag Days in Brandon, Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler said…

Premier Visits Ag Days

Premier Brian Pallister made a stop at Manitoba Ag Days on Tuesday, taking some time to visit with exhibitors and attendees before he addressed the crowd at 2pm. Other dignitaries to speak during the…

2019 Record Year For AgriInsurance In Manitoba

Manitoba farmers will see enhancements to coverage through AgriInsurance in the upcoming year. “Our government understands the importance of stability and proactively managing risks that threaten the…

42nd Manitoba Ag Days Underway

Brandon's Keystone Centre opened its doors this morning at 9am for the 42nd annual Manitoba Ag Days. Before the doors officially opened, many people showed up to the Canad Inns Roadhouse early for…

New Canada Food Guide Includes Emphasis On Plant Proteins

Health Canada released their revised Canada Food Guide on Tuesday, January 22. The new guide includes three groups; fruits and vegetables, whole grain foods and protein foods. The new federal…

New Canada Food Guide To Be Released Tuesday

Canada's new Food Guide, which has sparked debate among stakeholders, will be released on Tuesday, January 22. Former Ag Critic, John Barlow, says there wasn't a proper consultation held on the guide…

What Does The Future Hold For Beef Genetics?

There have been a lot changes in beef genetics over the years. Linda Fox with Manitoba Agriculture, spoke about the topic last week at Beef and Forage Day in Vita. "I think the biggest change are the…

Manitoba Government Streamlining Grain Dryer Installations

The Manitoba government is streamlining the process for the inspection and approval of grain dryers. “We recognize the importance of responding in a timely fashion, and the OFC has taken strides to…

Inventors Take Centre Stage At Ag Days

The Inventor's Showcase is back again this year at Manitoba Ag Days. General Manager Kristen Phillips says they'll have 14 products on display this week. "I think the judges are going to have the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login