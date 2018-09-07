NorthStar Genetics Showcases New Soybean Varieties

Newton and Sperling were two of the new soybean varieties showcased by NorthStar Genetics at the company's plot tour held Thursday near Winnipeg.

The company used the event to showcase new trait technology systems and seed treatments.

Chief Operating Officer Travis Williams had some advice for farmers when it comes to choosing a soybean variety.

"It is tempting to look at this year's or last year's crop to help determine what we're going to grow next year, but...we don't know what the weather is going to be next year, we don't know how much rain we're going to get in July and August next year and we also don't know what the price or commodity markets are going to be. My encouragement is hedge your bets and stick to a healthy and sustainable rotation for your farm."

Williams says many of their customers were affected by the dry conditions this year, with some only receiving a total of about four inches of rain.

Representatives from Corteva and BASF were also on hand to discuss the Enlist E3 Weed Control System and Dicamba and Seed Treatment Trials, respectively.