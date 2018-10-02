Province Updates Fuel Storage Regulations

The Manitoba government is making changes to a regulation governing the storage of fuel.

Fuel distributors will now be able to have seasonal fuel supplies ready for distribution to customers in time for the spring planting season. The old regulation restricted the times of the year that consumers could use seasonal blended fuel.

“Manitoba’s producers help feed the world, and our government believes that red tape and unnecessary burdens on our producers need to be removed,” said Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler said. “As a result, our producers will be better prepared for the spring planting season.”

The province said Canadian fuel standards have changed over the years, making the enforcement of fuel quality standards by the province redundant.

“We welcome this and other efforts that have been made to reduce red tape in the agricultural sector and we look forward to continued progress in regulatory flexibility,” said Bill Campbell, president of Keystone Agricultural Producers.

The province’s red tape review determined this was an area that needed to be modernized in order to ensure that regulations do not unnecessarily inhibit private-sector activity.