Sunflower Harvest Underway

Manitoba's sunflower harvest has begun.

Anastasia Kubinec is the manager of crop industry development with Manitoba Agriculture.

"Really it's just been in the past three days where producers have pulled into their sunflowers," she said. "A lot of the sunflowers were desiccated that first week of September and they've been sitting there for the past three weeks with the wet weather....Stocks have dried down, heads are dried down, it does make for the combining to go much easier. Test weight so far is looking good. Yields are looking good and with the dry weather this year, the impact of sclerotinia head rot actually looks to be quite minimal."

For all crops, Manitoba Agriculture is pegging overall harvest progress at about 78 per cent complete.