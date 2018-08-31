Tom Teichroeb Elected President Of Manitoba Beef Producers

The Manitoba Beef Producers Board of Directors has elected Tom Teichroeb (Langruth, MB) to serve as the group's new president.

He had been serving on an interim basis since August 7th, when Ben Fox stepped down as president to pursue a federal party nomination.

Teichroeb remains the representative of District 8, and Fox will continue to serve on the board as District 13 director.

District 1 representative Gord Adams has been elected to serve as vice-president.

District 12’s Kris Kristjanson is the new Second Vice-President.