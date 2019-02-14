U of M Researcher Studying Edible Bean Yields

A research agronomist with the University of Manitoba is studying whether a proceeding crop can affect edible bean yields.

Kristen MacMillian explained her work.

"Farmers have crop rotations and crops interact differently...Where we place beans in our rotation, does it affect bean yield and productivity? There's many reasons why they interact, whether that's disease pressure, through common hosts. Whether that's nutrient dynamics, rooting patterns, etc. I've planted wheat, corn, canola, and beans and then I'm following that with pinto beans to see which of those treatments produce the highest pinto bean yield."

MacMillian is also looking at the effect of residue on bean yield.