The Canadian Government is investing over $1.6 million to market and promote Canadian wild blueberries internationally.

Canada is the World's largest producer and exporter of wild blueberries with exports going to over 30 counties.

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau announced the funding for the Canadian Division of the Wild Blueberry Association of North America (WBANA Canada) on Wednesday, April 23.

The goal of the funding is to grow demand in existing and emerging markets in the United States, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Japan, China and South Korea.

The Association will achieve this by conducting social media and branding campaigns to emphasis the taste, safety and health benefits of frozen berries and processed products, as well as host health and baking seminars.

Bibeau says the rich taste and incredible health benefits of wild blueberries makes it a crop with enormous potential.

"This investment is helping WBANA Canada showcase to existing and new markets around the world their delicious and nutritious products, while growing their sector and contributing to the Government's goal of $75 billion in agri-food exports by 2025."

The Association will also host incoming missions from Japan and China.