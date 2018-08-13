VIDEO: Celebrate Summer Hits the Harvest Festival!

What a weekend! So much fun crammed into one festival that it could melt your face from over exposure! Oh wait...That was the heat warnings! Despite scorching temperatures, Winkler Harvest Festival 2018 was a huge success! Celebrate Summer had some big winners too, including 3 more people unlocking invitations to our Celebrate Summer FInale Event on August 29th where we'll hand out well over $10,000 in prizes in one day!

In the parade alone we handed out thousands of dollars worth of prizes from Rede-Made noodles and perogies to free slushies and much needed ice cold waters!



Outside of the parade, three days of amazing entertainment, food, activities and of course people!