Details
Category: CFAM Blog

Let’s admit it together. Everyone has that really hard to buy for person on their Christmas Shopping list... the one you never know what to get. Dean and Amanda Wright at Altona IGA have the perfect solution.... customizable gift baskets!

 

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner stopped by the store earlier this week to get the details from Amanda.

 

 

That was Dean and Amanda Wright from Altona IGA with details on the perfect gift for the hard to buy for person on your list, customizable grocery and produce baskets. S

 

Stop by the store in the Altona mall, or give them a call today at 204-324-6425, to order your basket today!

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

CFAM on Facebook

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Contact CFAM

Call us in the studio
 General Inquiries: (204) 324-6464
Toll-Free: (866) 324-6464
Listener Line: (800) 285-4159

Box 950
201-125 Centre Ave.
Altona, MB
R0G 0B0

Email:

Sales
News
Farm Desk
Anniversary Album
Birthday Book
Lawn & Garden Journal
General Information

Facebook

 

CFAM Radio 950 is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login