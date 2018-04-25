Tanya Derksen -- Executive Director of the Regina Symphony Orchestra, and former Manitoba resident, who has received a special invitation to Buckingham Palace in London. (supplied photo)

Over the course of each year, Queen Elizabeth II welcomes over 30,000 guests to spend a relaxed summer afternoon in the beautiful gardens of Buckingham Palace or the Palace of Holyroodhouse. At each Garden Party, around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are served!

Garden Parties are an important way for The Queen to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community. Former Winkler resident Tanya Derksen has done just that, with her work as Executive Director of the Regina Symphony Orchestra. Tanya recently received an invitation to one of the Royal Garden Parties, in honour of the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday party.

