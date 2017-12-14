The Manitoba Junior Hockey League Showcase was held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Bell MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg. All 11 teams played two games over the three days. The Showcase, which was held for the 14th consecutive year, has generated significant interest among scouts from both professional hockey to college levels.

Sports Director Clayton Dreger was at last night’s Virden-Neepawa game at the Iceplex, and during the second intermission asked MJHL Commissioner Kim Davis how successful he felt this years Showcase was....

That was Kim Davis, Commissioner of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, which concluded its 14th consecutive MJHL Showcase at the Bell MTS Iceplex last night in Winnipeg.