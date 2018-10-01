Details
Over the weekend Special Olympics Manitoba hosted its annual Appreciation Luncheon and "Of the Year" awards ceremony. Annually the event recognizes the many sponsors which support the organization, and it provides an opportunity for the Male and Female Athlete and Coach, plus Volunteer of the Year awards to be handed out.
 
Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner was at the lunch Saturday, and spoke with Special Olympics Manitoba President and CEO Jennifer Campbell. The reason he was there, humbly accepting the 2017-18 Male Coach of the Year Award alongside several other awesome volunteers.

 

 

Also receiving awards Saturday were Female Coach of the Year Breanne Nichol of Winnipeg, Builder of the Year from the Law Enforcement Torch Run Kric McGill, Volunteer of the Year from Winkler Michelle Goertzen, Female Athlete of the Year from Winnipeg Regan Hofley and Male Athlete of the Year from Dauphin Darren Boryskavich.

Chris also spoke with Jennifer about Special Olympics Clubs across the province gearing up for another season.

 

 

You can learn more about Special Olympics Manitoba by clicking here.

