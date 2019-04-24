Our friends at Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna are hosting their annual Spring fundraiser Friday, April 26th at the school. Titled “Together in Song”, the evening will feature MCI 2007 alumnus Aran Matsuda who will perform alongside the school’s Chamber Choir. Since graduating, Aran has continued to pursue his musical career as an opera singer.

Aran also spoke with Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner about his time at MCI, and what he misses most about Southern Manitoba.

This is a wonderful opportunity to see a past MCI student sharing his gifts in person, and a rare one at that, as Aran has come home from Germany for this concert. Also performing that night are Aaron Loeppky, Ainsley Kroeker and others

The doors open at 630pm, admission is by donation and “Together in Song” at MCI will begin at 730pm inside Buhler Hall, one of the best musical venues in Southern Manitoba.

Welcome home Aran!