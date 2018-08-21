CFAM’s Meals in the Field deliveries kicked off Monday night with our first stop near Rosetown at Glen and Pat Fehr’s farm. The husband and wife brought their crew in last night from a field a few miles up the road where they were combining canola, so Chris and Afternoon Host Tim Friesen could share a delicious Pizza Haven supper with all of them.

While we were there I chatted with Glen about the farm, and the history behind it.

Glen and Pat Fehr, our first CFAM Meals on the Field delivery. A big thank you to Janzen’s Chevrolet for joining us for the fun on the yard site near Rosetown.

Tuesday (August 21st) we’ll be partnering with our friends at GJ Chemical to deliver another Pizza Haven Meal in the Field, and Farm Broadcaster Cory Knutt will be hosting the fun.