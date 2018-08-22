Details
Category: CFAM Blog

CFAM’s Meals in the Field deliveries continued Tuesday night with Farm Broadcaster Cory Knutt leading the way to Jake and Esther Heppner’s Chicken, grain and beef farm just west of St. Joseph. The Heppner family takes care of aboutjake heppner 550 acres of cropland, 25 head of beef cattle, and 10,000 broiler breeder hens. Plus they just built a state of the art chicken barn.

 

 

Jake and Esther Heppner and his hard working family, who farm just west of the St. Joseph area, were yesterday’s Meals in the Field winners.

A big thank you to GJ Chemical for helping us out last night. Tonight (August 22nd), Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner is off to Jake Krahn’s farm near Gretna, and our friends from Sun Valley Tire will coming along for the fun.

 

esther jake heppnerJake and Esther Heppner

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

CFAM on Facebook

Made in Manitoba Podcasts

Contact CFAM

Call us in the studio
 General Inquiries: (204) 324-6464
Toll-Free: (866) 324-6464
Listener Line: (800) 285-4159

Box 950
201-125 Centre Ave.
Altona, MB
R0G 0B0

Email:

Sales
News
Farm Desk
Anniversary Album
Birthday Book
Lawn & Garden Journal
General Information

Facebook

 

CFAM Radio 950 is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login