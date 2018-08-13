Details
Category: CFAM Blog

Roseau River celebrated it’s 24th annual Gospel Music Festival at the Roseau River Park this last weekend.

Saturday started off with music and a fish fry supper. A pancake breakfast started off Sunday followed by church in the park, a cold plate lunch, more music, and a spaghetti supper to end the day.

Music was heard from Dave Hiebert, Northern Lights, Forgiven, Boundless Love, and Melanie Oakley just to name a few.

A large tent was set up in the park with surrounding trees also proving plenty of shade for those wishing for a bit of a breeze. It was free admission all weekend but donations were greatly appreciated to support next year’s festival.

