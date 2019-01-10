Imagine selling all of your possessions, your home, your car, your furniture and electronics, and traveling the World, for an indefinite amount of time...It's a huge move. But for Rick and Alana Nelson, and their two sons, that's reality. As a matter of fact, they left the Country YESTERDAY, after finally selling their vehicle, the last possession they had, and saying "bon voyage" to their hometown of Winkler. Here's Rick Nelson with the story...

Now, you do need to take a FEW things along for the trip, and Alana shared a bit about what they are bringing

All the best to the Nelson family, and thank you for sharing this inspiring adventure, with us!