Everything we've done this summer has led up to the Celebrate Summer Grand Finale! Brooklyn Toews and Jessica Schroeder attended events all around the Pembina Valley with their lock boxes, gave away a ton of prizes, and last night we gave away the biggest prizes of the lot. Everyone who received a finale invite over the summer made their way to the Winkler Arts & Culture centre to try and be the lucky winner of an $8000.00 Arctic Spa from Opulent Spas, $1500 Cash from Carman Ford, $1000 gift certificate towards tires from OK Tire, Noodles/Perogies for a Year from Rede Made Noodles or a Front Door & Installation from Berdick Windows and Doors. 

Thanks to everyone who played a part in making this summer a success!

