Canadian Hockey icon Hayley Wickenheiser was the keynote speaker at a Chamber Awards gala Morning Show co-Host Chris Sumner last night, and she captured the crowd with her story of determination, hard work and perseverance.

The 4 time Olympic gold medallist, and 13 time World Championship medallist took a few moments to speak with Chris what she’s been focusing on since retiring from national team competition nearly two years ago.

Growing up in small town Saskatchewan, Shaunavon to be exact, Hayley has been touched deeply by the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy, and spent ten days in the community after the incident supporting the families impacted. She spoke about that experience, and the heavy heart she’s been carrying the last couple weeks.

The Winnipeg Jets are looking to make franchise history tonight (April 20th) with a win at home against the Minnesota Wild. A ‘W’ this evening will win the series, and move the Jets into the second round of the NHL playoffs.

Hayley grew up an Edmonton Oilers fan, but has a lot of love for Peg City and the White Out.