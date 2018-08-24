Details
Brent Gouthro works over at the Aggassiz Medical Clinic and he is working on a really cool fundraising event in memory of Bob Menzies! They'll be doing some really interesting things with an old hospital bed, Brent joined us on the morning show to tell us what's up with that.

 

The first leg of this fundraiser happens at the Corn and Apple Parade and it involves bed pans...

 

And then they'll be pushing the old hospital bed down the 32...

 

But most importantly, the money is going to the Boundary Trails Health Centre...

 

