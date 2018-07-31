On a beautiful farm just outside of Winkler, L Rae & Jae fans enjoyed a special treat on Saturday night. An intimate celebration of their new single "This is Us." Opening for the crowd was Winnipeg's Michael Shimnowski, who also played double duty as band member or the main act as well.

The main show was beautifully set in the greenery of the expansive farmyard under strung lighting. L Rae & J played a variety of covers and originals until late into their set where they played their new single, "This is us". (playing occasionally on Country 88.)

Learn more about the group, their single, and future shows by visiting their website, https://lraeandj.com/