Details
Category: Country 88 Blog
L Rae & J with their entire band as well as guest performer Ed Wayne

 

On a beautiful farm just outside of Winkler, L Rae & Jae fans enjoyed a special treat on Saturday night.  An intimate celebration of their new single "This is Us."  Opening for the crowd was Winnipeg's Michael Shimnowski, who also played double duty as band member or the main act as well.

 

The main show was beautifully set in the greenery of the expansive farmyard under strung lighting.  L Rae & J played a variety of covers and originals until late into their set where they played their new single, "This is us". (playing occasionally on Country 88.)

 

Learn more about the group, their single, and future shows by visiting their website, https://lraeandj.com/

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/country-88/l-rae-j-host-outdoor-single-release-celebration#sigProIdb249f55f52

Country 88 Links

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Country 88.9 on Twitter

Contact Country 88

Call us in the studio
 (204) 325-9506
Toll Free: (800) 355-7065
Giveaways: (204) 331-2266

Email our Station Manager
Email our Program Director

Twitter

Facebook

 

Country 88.9FM is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login