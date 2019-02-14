After many heartfelt messages about your sweethearts, here are the two ladies who were showered with presents from their husband as a surprise for Valentines Day!

Isabella Wiebe nominated by husband Tony

This Picture was taken on one of our more recent Date nights which came at a rarity it seems these days. Shes a mother of two boys under 3 so life is very busy. She is an amazing Mother and Home maker always putting the needs of the family above her own. Sometimes i think i don't give her enough credit for the job shes doing. This would be an awesome way to spoil her and let her have some "me" time without the boys pulling at her hair. She has many passions for other other mothers and child birthing which i love to see drive her. Shes loving and caring and just all around my favorite.

Amanda Dymond nominated by husband Chris

This is my beautiful wife Amanda. She is an amazing women and is deserving of this surprise. She is somehow managing to work, attend university and raise 3 boys. To top it all off she is expecting another child next month. I don’t know how she does it all but it makes me love her more everyday. I feel that she is more than deserving of this amazing surprise.