Details
Category: Country 88 Blog

AUTHOR ROBYN SIERKS Cover pic

Author Robyn Sierks - Totally Set Free By Love

 

Robyn Sierks felt unredeemable and the labels that life had put on her held her back from freedom to live a positive life.  Early this year, after attending a prophecy conference, Robyn felt that she was to finally put her life to paper and write this book.  The process was quick and the ink is barely dry.  You can hear her interview with Robyn Wiebe here:

Overview of the Book:

 

How do you know God is real?

 

What do you mean when you say, "The Holy Spirit told me to write this book."?

 

Robyn and Marvin Sierks

Marvin and Robyn Sierks presently live in Altona.

 

Who should read this book?

 

The message of the book:

 

Click here to order your copy of Totally Set Free by Love  today!

Country 88 Links

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Country 88.9 on Twitter

Contact Country 88

Call us in the studio
 (204) 325-9506
Toll Free: (800) 355-7065
Giveaways: (204) 331-2266

Email our Station Manager
Email our Program Director

Twitter

Facebook

 

Country 88.9FM is a proud part of Golden West Broadcasting Ltd.

Login