The University of Manitoba is conducting a study on Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and looking for volunteers in the Winkler area. Dr. Cornelius Woelk joined Daemon on the Country 88 morning show to talk about why you should participate.

First they talked details of the study...

What will happen if you participate in the study?

And lastly, some of the outcome goals and processes of the study...

For more information or to register contact them at 204-325-4312 or [email protected]