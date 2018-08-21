Details
tc demolition derby pic

 

The Adult and Teen Challenge 7th Annual Demolition Derby is happening Saturday Aug 25th at the Morris Stampede & Exhibition Grounds, starting at 2pm.

Daniel Emond the Development Director shares a bit about why this is going to be a great day!

 

 A bit about the day

 

How does this benefit the Pembina Valley Branch?

 

Daniel shares his story of addiction.

 

What the day is all about.

 

Where do the proceeds go?

 

Why should you go to the Demolition Derby?

 

Advance tickets are $15 and $20 at the gate.  Click here to find out more!

 

 

