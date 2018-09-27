David Guenther with the Agassiz Medical Clinic joined us to share all about the Dr. Bob Bed Push happening this weekend in honour of the late Dr. Bob Menzies. They pushed the bed in the Morden Corn and Apple parade to raise awareness for the event. David shared how that went, as well as a personal anecdote about his first meeting with Dr. Menzies.

He also gave us the details about the bed push happening this Saturday, beginning at the Aggasiz Medical Clinic, stopping at Boundary Trails Health Centre and then returning to Morden.

If you see them pushing Saturday morning, Guenther encourages you to give a honk, slow down, and even make a donation.

To learn more about the Dr. Bob Bed Push click here.